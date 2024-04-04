Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

HIE stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $51,066.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,176,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 166,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,236 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

