MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1,462.94 and last traded at $1,520.13. 1,018,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,278,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,636.74.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $91,906,115. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,083.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.91.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

