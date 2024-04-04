Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.08 and last traded at $127.46. 14,512,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,681,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.01.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,107. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

