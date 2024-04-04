Michael Willard Russell Buys 586 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$40,978.98.

Michael Willard Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$139,881.96.

Linamar Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE LNR opened at C$70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$78.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 10.0840336 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$93.00 to C$91.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.50.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

