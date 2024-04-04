MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.56

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.42, with a volume of 131353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.