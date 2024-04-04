MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $471.83 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $89.86 or 0.00132310 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $471.83 million and $23.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014488 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00021684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,908.25 or 0.99985814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012307 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.22386088 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $27,743,379.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

