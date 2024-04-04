Metars Genesis Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002500 BTC on exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $142.98 million and $135,108.62 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,207,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,207,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.63687826 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $157,560.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

