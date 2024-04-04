Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $585.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $523.85 and last traded at $520.79, with a volume of 7541540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.74.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

