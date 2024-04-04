Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading 6.6% Higher

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 1,516,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,068,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 55.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

