Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) PT Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 20,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,182. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.
Mesa Laboratories Company Profile
Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.
