Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) PT Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 20,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,182. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

