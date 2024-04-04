Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) versus Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Financial Analysis

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 12.03% 17.03% 12.07% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Meritage Homes and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 1 3 3 0 2.29 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Valuation and Earnings

Meritage Homes presently has a consensus price target of $172.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Meritage Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Meritage Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $6.14 billion 0.96 $738.75 million $19.92 8.13 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meritage Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

