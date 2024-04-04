Mawson Infrastructure Group’s (MIGI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MIGI opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.24. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

