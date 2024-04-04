Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.24. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

