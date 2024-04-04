Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $416.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.19 and a beta of 0.47. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 230,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.