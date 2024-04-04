Matthaios Rigas Sells 2,383 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Matthaios Rigas sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.37), for a total value of £25,378.95 ($31,859.09).

Energean Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENOG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,051 ($13.19). The stock had a trading volume of 520,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,310. Energean plc has a 1-year low of GBX 807.50 ($10.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,355.35 ($17.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,507.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 982.32.

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Energean’s payout ratio is -66,428.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($17.89) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

