Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.50

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.48, with a volume of 542980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $15,074,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

