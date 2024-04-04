Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.54. 1,018,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,019,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Match Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,615 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 184,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Match Group by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

