Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.