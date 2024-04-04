Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:MPLF)

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Marble Point Loan Financing Stock Performance
LON MPLF opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.52. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01).
About Marble Point Loan Financing
