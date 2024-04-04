Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.7%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.47. 81,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 361,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.