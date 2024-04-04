Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

MAIN stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

