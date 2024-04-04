M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.80. Approximately 51,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 261,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at M/I Homes
In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $26,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $16,311,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
