LVZ Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 708,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,683. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

