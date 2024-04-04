Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.10. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,225,449 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

