Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,785,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 939,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

