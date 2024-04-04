Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.51. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 120,398 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

