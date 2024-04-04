Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.71

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 914776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

