LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 3.2%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 1,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
