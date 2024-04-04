LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 3.2%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 1,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,112,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

