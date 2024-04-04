Litecoin Market Capitalization Hits $7.49 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.49 billion and approximately $942.57 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $100.73 or 0.00146100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,385,462 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

