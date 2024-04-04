LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 target price for the company.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
