Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 798,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.