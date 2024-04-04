Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 943,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,465. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $394.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.