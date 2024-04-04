Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,600 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 308,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,546,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 339,210 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 140,626.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 489,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 489,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 807,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,736. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

