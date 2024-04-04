Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 365,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4,536.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.