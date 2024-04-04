Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.80. 236,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.68.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

