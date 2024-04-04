Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. 89,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.