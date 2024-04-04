Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ULST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,886. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

