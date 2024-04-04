Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,487 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 607,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,209. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

