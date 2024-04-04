Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,695 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.31% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 727,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

JQUA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 55,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

