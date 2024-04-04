Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 16.5 %

LEVI stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,228,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,554. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

