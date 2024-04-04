Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 260 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,508,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,811,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398,680. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

