Legacy Wealth Management Inc Acquires 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $337.40. 87,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.07 and a 200-day moving average of $300.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

