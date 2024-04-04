Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

