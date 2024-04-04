Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.80% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $736.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $41.73.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

