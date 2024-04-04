Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

