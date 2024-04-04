Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VXF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.36. 274,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,343. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

