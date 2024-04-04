Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.97. 553,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,380. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

