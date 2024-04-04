Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,225 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.46. 250,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

