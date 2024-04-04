Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.55. The company had a trading volume of 119,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.35 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

