Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after acquiring an additional 342,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $88.27. 1,644,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,762. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

